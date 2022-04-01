Logiq Reports Fiscal Year and Record Q4 2021 Financial Results

FY21 gross profit increased 73.8% YOY hitting $11.1 million on $37.3 million in revenue

FY21 gross margin percentage increased significantly to 29.6% versus 16.8% a year ago

Record 4Q-21 revenue exceeds Company’s Jan. 6, projection by $800,000, doubling YOY to $13.1 million

Reorganized business focus demonstrated higher quality revenue streams and wider margins

M&A pipeline of EBITDA accretive acquisitions seen as key catalyst of 2022 growth

Company projects 2022 revenue up 30% YOY to $50-$75 million, profitability in early 2023

Closed Battle Bridge Deal – projected as synergistic and accretive to 2022 earnings



NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning digital consumer acquisition solutions, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Completed the transfer of AppLogiq assets (rebranded as GoLogiq) into its majority owned public entity Lovarra (OTC: LOVA) to unlock the value of this dynamic, southeast Asia focused fintech; those shares’ spin-off to shareholders is slated to close in mid-2022

Restructured senior management teams to facilitate both Logiq and GoLogiq execution, strategic initiatives and M&A

Closed acquisition of Battle Bridge Labs companies, including Section 2383, LLC (collectively, “Battle Bridge”) assets, seen as synergistic and accretive to 2022 earnings



Financial Highlights

Revenues for the full year 2021 were $37.3 million, as the Company pivoted its new business development to higher margin customers.

FY 2021 gross profit increased 73.8% to $11.1 million for a 29.6% gross margin.

Dec. 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.6 million.

Excluding AppLogiq, Logiq FY21 revenues rose 51.8% to $23 million.

Q4 2021 Operational Highlights

Acquired 78.5% control position of Lovarra (OTC: LOVA), a fully reporting U.S. public company to enable LGIQ shareholders’ direct participation in AppLogiq’s growth

The Logiq Consumer Marketplace (LCM) advanced scoring system for customer acquisitions drove new customer program offering ramp-up. LCM serves several high-value customers and brands across a diverse range of industries

Closed Battle Bridge Acquisition

Yesterday, the Company announced it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Battle Bridge Labs companies, including Section 2383, LLC (collectively “Battle Bridge”) a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based digital brand marketing agency, on schedule, previously announced February 17 as a binding LOI.

Logiq anticipates booking $3.8 million in Battle Bridge revenue with $1.4 million in EBITDA cash flow over the next 12 months beginning April 1. Structured as an asset purchase, Logiq purchased certain Battle Bridge assets including customer lists and contracts, trade names and trademarks, marketing resources and assets, proprietary tech and processes, and more for $3.25 million. The purchase price consisted of $250,000 in cash and the issuance of $3 million in restricted Logiq common shares which are subject to a minimum six-month lockup with leak-out gates for one year thereafter. Concurrent with the transaction, Logiq is employing numerous key Battle Bridge employees.

The transaction brings Logiq incremental revenue and projected accretive earnings while synergistically increasing its competitive advantages, content creation resources and broadening its digital marketing expertise enabling both businesses to scale their assets and operations for accelerating growth.

Management Commentary

Despite the now-fading COVID-19 headwinds, Logiq reported a year of solid progress, financial performance and business achievements in 2021. The Company has focused its business on higher quality, more profitable revenue streams and, as a result, has already nearly doubled its Q4-21 gross margins year over year.

Logiq Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, commented, “While a little lumpy, our strong revenue growth and margin expansion achieved last year demonstrates our re-tooled business plan is succeeding, and it’s only the second inning. In 2021, we took several pivotal steps to reach far higher levels of growth and profitability by reinforcing and broadening our ad-tech and mar-tech digital platforms that are now capable of scaling to over $100 million in annual sales without significant capital expenditure.”

In pursuit of highly scalable, profitable business in the under-served southeast Asia marketplace, Logiq in 2021 reorganized and spun off its AppLogiq (GoLogiq) fintech business unit with a dedicated expert management team enabling it to more nimbly focus on higher-margin, larger-revenue opportunities. AppLogiq has applied to FINRA to change its name, and ticker symbol to reflect “GoLogiq.”

“Our solid 2021 performance confirms our strategy is succeeding, while the separation of Logiq and GoLogiq strengthens both companies’ ability to close strategic, accretive M&A targets in their fast-growing but highly fragmented industries,” Mr. Suen added. “Logiq’s acquisition pipeline, while always screening for accretive EBITDA, is specifically structured to boost competitive advantages, and provide out-sized customer base cross-selling and up-sell opportunities as a post-acquisition organic growth driver.

“The Battle Bridge acquisition exemplifies our accretive acquisition strategy to gain substantial revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities near and long term,” Mr. Suen said. “We are closely evaluating several well managed businesses with attractive valuations that offer the scale and expertise to synergistically drive our market penetration and shareholder value.”

“Looking ahead through 2022,” he concluded, “In addition to our growth initiatives, we are also actively planning to create and integrate our own NFTs to leverage our ad-tech and mar-tech platform and facilitate deploying industry influencers to boost those results and identify high buying-intent consumers.”

Although Logiq is still in the early stages of its growth phase, it forecasts its 2022 revenues will grow over 30% to $50 to $75 million and to reach a breakeven EBITDA run rate by the end of the year, attaining profitability in 2023.”

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 99.5% to a record $13.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared with $6.6 million in the year-ago quarter, as the COVID-19 impact began fading and the Company shifted its focus and business mix to higher margin revenue.

The Company’s AppLogiq mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS) contributed $6.2 million or 47.3% of fourth quarter consolidated revenue quarter, increasing 193.7% from $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the shift to targeting higher-margin end-customers compared with low-margin, high-volume, white-label resellers. DataLogiq (GoLogiq) platform revenues contributed $6.9 million or 52.7% of consolidated revenue, increasing 55.0% from $4.5 million a year ago. The revenue increase was primarily due to a substantial increase in the data monetization business and the inclusion of Push Interactive revenue.

Consolidated gross profit increased 193.6% to $4.1 million on a 31.0% gross margin in Q4 2021 compared with $1.4 million or 21.1% respectively in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting scale from higher revenues and the strategic shift to targeting the high-margin end-customer segment.

Total operating expenses increased 9.8% to $9.4 million in Q4 2021 from $8.5 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increases in R&D and sales and marketing.

Q4-21 net loss was $5.3 million compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the prior year. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.6 million.



FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Consolidated Logiq revenues decreased 1.5% to $37.3 million 2021, compared with $37.9 million for 2020 primarily due to the 37.0% decrease in AppLogiq 2021 revenues resulting from a loss of customers from the adverse effects of the pandemic as well as a strategic shift away from white label APP resellers and towards higher margin direct marketing customers.

Excluding the AppLogiq (GoLogiq) business, Logiq revenues increased 51.8% to $23.0 million from $15.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Gross profit increased 73.8% to $11.1 million, for a 29.6% gross margin, for the full year 2021, compared to $6.4 million or 16.8% gross margin a year ago.

Total operating expenses increased 53.4% to $31.6 million for full year 2021 from $20.6 million in the same year-ago period, primarily from higher DataLogiq operating expenses that increased $8.5 million year over year.

Net loss was $20.1 million or $(0.95) per basic and fully diluted share in the full year 2021, compared to a net loss of $14.5 million or $(1.14) per basic and fully diluted share in 2020. The increase in the net loss was primarily due to the net loss from the DataLogiq, and higher R&D, G&A, and stock-based compensation.

2022 Guidance

The Company projects annualized revenues for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $50 million to $75 million, reaching a breakeven EBITDA run rate by the end of 2022 and attaining profitability in early 2023. This forecast is based upon the Company’s potential deal pipeline, which includes M&A and potential partnerships and client relationships.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. It provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solution or providing software to access data by activating campaigns across multiple channels.

The Company’s Digital Marketing business includes a holistic, self-serve ad tech platform. Its proprietary data-driven, AI-powered solutions allows brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world’s leading digital and connected TV publishers.

Logiq’s Lovarra subsidiary, a fully reporting U.S. public company listed on the OTC Markets , recently acquired the Company’s AppLogiq assets. This includes CreateApp™, the award-winning software-as-as-service (SaaS) platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business. AppLogiq also includes platforms for mobile payments and food delivery, and the licenses of its technologies to third parties. Logiq is planning a mid-2022 distribution of Lovarra to Logiq’s shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

(financial tables follow)

Results of Operations for the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Revenue (service) $ 13,136,311 100.0 % $ 6,583,634 100.0 % $ 6,552,677 99.5 % Cost of revenues (service) 9,060,147 69.0 5,195,432 78.9 3,864,715 74.4 Gross profit 4,076,164 31.0 1,388,202 21.1 2,687,962 193.6 Depreciation and amortization 1,030,932 7.8 611,372 9.3 419,560 68.6 General and administrative 3,869,768 29.5 4,643,766 70.5 (773,998 ) (16.7 ) Sales and marketing 1,098,004 8.4 726,662 11.0 371,342 51.1 Research and development 3,390,493 25.8 2,568,120 39.0 822,373 32.0 Total operating expenses 9,389,197 71.5 8,549,920 129.9 839,277 9.8 (Loss) from operations (5,313,033 ) (40.4 ) (7,161,718 ) (108.8 ) 1,848,685 (25.8 ) Other (Expenses)/Income, net 18,478 0.14 19,235 0.29 (757 ) (3.9 ) Impairment loss on investment in associate - - - - - - Net (Loss) before income tax (5,294,555 ) (40.3 ) (7,142,483 ) (108.5 ) 1,847,928 (25.9 ) Income tax (expense) (1,440 ) (0 ) - - (1,440 ) (0 ) Net (Loss) (5,295,995 ) (40.3 ) (7,142,483 ) (108.5 ) 1,846,488 (25.9 )

LOGIQ, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended

December 31, 2021 2020 (Audited) (Audited) Service Revenue $ 37,346,859 $ 37,910,393 Cost of Service 26,290,203 31,546,948 Gross Profit 11,056,656 6,363,445 Operating Expenses Depreciation and amortization 3,782,136 1,966,045 General and administrative 18,166,721 10,994,815 Sales and marketing 2,296,483 1,423,909 Research and development 7,400,732 6,244,704 Total Operating Expenses 31,646,072 20,629,473 (Loss) from Operations (20,589,416 ) (14,266,028 ) Other (Expenses)/Income, net 474,510 (243,641 ) Net (Loss) before income tax (20,114,906 ) (14,509,669 ) Income tax (Corporate tax) (11,881 ) - Net (Loss) $ (20,126,787 ) $ (14,509,669 ) Net (Loss) per common share - basic and fully diluted: (0.9499 ) (1.1444 ) Weighted average number of basic and fully diluted common shares outstanding* 21,187,556 12,678,904

* The weighted average number of shares of common stock has been retroactively restated to reflect the 1 for 13 reverse stock-split on February 25, 2020





LOGIQ, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 December 31 2021 2020 (Audited ) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 14,797,196 11,736,540 Property and equipment, net 153,973 178,561 Goodwill 5,577,926 5,078,090 Total non-current assets 20,529,095 16,993,191 Current assets Amount due from associate 7,208,700 5,673,700 Accounts receivable 3,966,086 2,618,494 Right to use assets - operating lease 91,571 364,234 Prepayment, deposit and other receivables 804,011 206,443 Financial assets held for resale 681 594,263 Restricted cash 22,513 10,889 Cash and cash equivalents 1,563,752 3,478,889 Total current assets 13,657,314 12,946,912 Total assets $ 34,186,409 $ 29,940,103 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 2,293,858 1,009,204 Accruals and other payables 1,804,131 1,110,732 Deferred revenue 10,500 46,857 Lease liability - operating lease 91,571 364,234 Convertible promissory notes - 2,911,000 Amount due to director - 77,500 Deposits received for share to be issued 401,028 - Total current liabilities 4,601,088 5,519,527 Non-Current Liabilities Other loan 10,000 10,000 Notes payable - 507,068 Total non-current liabilities 10,000 517,068 Total liabilities $ 4,611,088 $ 6,036,595 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 26,350,756 and 15,557,439 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively* 2,635 1,556 Additional paid-in capital 82,473,004 66,739,895 Capital reserves 29,349,795 19,285,383 Accumulated deficit brought forward (82,250,113 ) (62,123,326 ) Total stockholder’s equity 29,575,321 23,903,508 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,186,409 $ 29,940,103

*The number of shares of common stock has been retroactively restated to reflect the 1 for 13 reverse stock-split on February 25, 2020.