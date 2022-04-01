1 APRIL 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 1 April 2022 it allotted 8,449,994 ordinary shares of 25p each in respect of the offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2021/22 tax year, pursuant to the prospectus published on 10 January 2022 (the “Prospectus”). In accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Prospectus, the new ordinary shares were issued at prices between 70.74 pence per share and 73.55 pence per share depending on the level of Promoter’s Fee and Adviser Charge (if applicable) pertaining to each application. The aggregate of the subscription amounts paid to the Company pursuant to the Offer is £5,872,934.24.

Following the above allotment, there are 169,023,860 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Application will be made for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on 5 April 2022.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 169,023,860 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 169,023,860 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.