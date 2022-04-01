Company announcement

No. 1/2022

Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2022

Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the remainder of the financial year 2022 on the following dates:

30 May 2022 Interim Report Q1 2022 30 August 2022 Interim Report Q2 2022 29 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022 28 April 2023 Annual Report 2022 28 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachment