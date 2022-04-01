Financial calendar 2022

| Source: Frontmatec Group ApS Frontmatec Group ApS

Kolding, DENMARK

Company announcement

No. 1/2022

Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2022

Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the remainder of the financial year 2022 on the following dates:

30 May 2022Interim Report Q1 2022
30 August 2022Interim Report Q2 2022
29 November 2022Interim Report Q3 2022
28 April 2023Annual Report 2022
28 April 2023Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachment


Attachments

Company announcement 1_2022