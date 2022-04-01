Company announcement
No. 1/2022
Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2022
Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the remainder of the financial year 2022 on the following dates:
|30 May 2022
|Interim Report Q1 2022
|30 August 2022
|Interim Report Q2 2022
|29 November 2022
|Interim Report Q3 2022
|28 April 2023
|Annual Report 2022
|28 April 2023
|Annual General Meeting
For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.
Attachment