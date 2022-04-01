1 APRIL 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 10 January 2022, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding Deborah Nichole Hudson 1 April 2022 42,086 £0.7128 42,086

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name Deborah Nichole Hudson

2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Northern Venture Trust PLC b) LEI 213800HR3R4WFICYFN46

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted