1 APRIL 2022
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)
Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document published on 10 January 2022, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|John McClaren Ogilvie Waddell
|1 April 2022
|9,889
|£1.0112
|35,220
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John McClaren Ogilvie Waddell
2 Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern 3 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800MWOA6W221PI432
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0031152027
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus published on 10 January 2022
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £1.0112
Volume(s) 9,889
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Aggregate price £1.0112
Aggregate volume 9,889
Aggregate total £10,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 April 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON