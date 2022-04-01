Insights on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Packaging Type, Product, Drug Type, Prescription Type, End-use and Region

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, By Product, By Drug Type, By Prescription Type, By End Use, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 100.9 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 267.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.8% over the projected period.



Pharmaceutical packaging consists of packages and packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations. The process also involves operations from production to the drug distribution channels and the end consumer. Growth in pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health awareness is also expected to fuel the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, increasing overall packaging costs owing to dynamic regulatory policies are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the safeguarding against counterfeit products is also posing as a challenge to the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Growth in pharmaceutical industry



The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing owing to the rising prevalence industry. The industry is especially witnessing significantly fast growth in developing economies, such as India and China. For instance, in India the industry is growing owing to its ability to leverage the opportunity available for Indian pharmaceutical companies owing to patent expiration of drugs across the world.

Furthermore, the abating of regulatory risks coupled with rising adoption of various strategies to de-risk from dependency on China for the important raw materials. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the domestic pharmaceutical market is expected to hold a market value of USD 42 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65 billion by 2024 and USD 120-130 billion by 2030. Hence, the rapid growth in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the projected period.



Segments Overview:

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented the packaging type, product, drug type, prescription type, and end use.



By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

The primary segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to its high adoption in packaging of tubes, bottles, and blister packs, among others. The secondary segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its high usage in branding and display of the product.



By Product

Cardboard

Boxes

Cartons

Display Unit

Paper

Label

Leaflet

Glass

Ampoules

Bottles

Vials

Syringes

Cartridges

Plastic

Closure

Bottles

Bags

Tubes

Injection Trays

Laminates with paper or foil

Metal

Collapsible tubes

Rigid cans

Foils

Pressurized containers

Rubber

The glass segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 16% owing to its wide adoption for packaging of liquid and semisolid formulations. The plastic segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 104.5 billion by 2027 owing to its rising usage in manufacturing of closures, vials, and syringes, among others. Within the metal segment, the foils sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.1% over the forecast period.



By Drug Type

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

The nasal segment is expected to witness a fastest growth rate of 16.9% and surpass the market value of sublingual segment by 2027. This is owing to slowly increasing demand of nasal sprays. The oral drugs segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 60 billion by 2027 owing to the rising production of oral drugs.



By Prescription Type

Prescription

Branded drugs

Generic drugs

OTC

Branded drugs

Generic drugs

The prescription segment is expected to grow owing to high demand for prescription drugs globally. The OTC segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of OTC products, such as topicals.



By End Use

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

The pharma manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the growing demand for medicines. The contract packaging segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing contract manufacturing industry, especially in developing economies.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Pharmaceutical packaging market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rising in-house production for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Europe region is estimated to increasing research and development activities in the region.



Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 16.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing contract manufacturing and development companies in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., WestRock Company, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is near about 15.80%.



These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, Catalent opened its new facility in San Diego for catering to the increasing demand from in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical customers for clinical packaging, integrated development, and distribution channels on the U.S. West Coast.



The global Pharmaceutical packaging market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global pharmaceutical packaging market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Pharmaceutical packaging market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical packaging Market?

Who are the top packaging material manufacturers in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market



Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Material Supplier

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Processing and Packaging

4.1.4. Distributors

4.1.5. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Top pharmaceutical packaging companies and services

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.7.2. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Primary

5.2.2. Secondary

5.2.3. Tertiary



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Product

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Cardboard

6.2.1.1. Boxes

6.2.1.2. Cartons

6.2.1.3. Display unit

6.2.2. Paper

6.2.2.1. Label

6.2.2.2. Leaflet

6.2.3. Glass

6.2.3.1. Ampoules

6.2.3.2. Bottles

6.2.3.3. Vials

6.2.3.4. Syringes

6.2.3.5. Cartridges

6.2.4. Plastic

6.2.4.1. Closure

6.2.4.2. Bottles

6.2.4.3. Bags

6.2.4.4. Tubes

6.2.4.5. Injection Trays

6.2.4.6. Laminates with paper or foil

6.2.5. Metal

6.2.5.1. Collapsible tubes

6.2.5.2. Rigid cans

6.2.5.3. Foils

6.2.5.4. Pressurized containers

6.2.6. Rubber



Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Drug Type

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Oral Drugs

7.2.2. Injectables

7.2.3. Topical

7.2.4. Ocular/ Ophthalmic

7.2.5. Nasal

7.2.6. Sublingual

7.2.7. Pulmonary

7.2.8. Transdermal

7.2.9. IV Drugs

7.2.10. Others



Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Prescription Type

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Prescription

8.2.1.1. Branded Drugs

8.2.1.2. Generic drugs

8.2.2. OTC

8.2.2.1. Branded Drugs

8.2.2.2. Generic drugs



Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By End Use

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Pharma Manufacturing

9.2.2. Contract Packaging

9.2.3. Retail Pharmacy

9.2.4. Institutional Pharmacy



Chapter 10. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Region/ Country



Chapter 11. North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter 12. The U.S. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Canada Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 14. Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 15. Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 16. Japan Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter 17. ASEAN Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 18. Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis

Chapter 19. South America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis



Chapter 20. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

20.1. Amcor

20.2. AptarGroup, Inc.

20.3. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

20.4. Berry Global, Inc.

20.5. Catalent (US)

20.6. CCL Industries, Inc.

20.7. Comar, LLC

20.8. Drug Plastics Group

20.9. Gerresheimer AG

20.10. International Paper

20.11. Owens Illinois, Inc.

20.12. Schott AG

20.13. SGD Pharma

20.14. Vetter Pharma International

20.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

20.16. WestRock Company

20.17. Other Prominent Players

