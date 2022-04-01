DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022£43.83m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022£43.83m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):50,003,685
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*87.66p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*86.84p
  
Ordinary share price 67.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.57%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/03/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.31%
2Cash and other net current assets9.97%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 9.77%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.42%
5Volex Plc8.06%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.44%
7Centaur Media Plc7.03%
8DigitalBox plc6.82%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.85%
10Synectics Plc5.70%
11National World Plc5.09%
12Adept Technology Group Plc 4.56%
13Tactus Holdings Limited3.72%
14Venture Life Group Plc1.75%
15Norman Broadbent Plc1.05%
16Real Good Food Company Plc0.34%
 Other3.12%
 Total100.00%