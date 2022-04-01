|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022
|£43.83m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022
|£43.83m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|50,003,685
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|87.66p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|86.84p
|Ordinary share price
|67.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(23.57%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/03/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.31%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.97%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.77%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.42%
|5
|Volex Plc
|8.06%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.44%
|7
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.03%
|8
|DigitalBox plc
|6.82%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.85%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|5.70%
|11
|National World Plc
|5.09%
|12
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|4.56%
|13
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.72%
|14
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.75%
|15
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.05%
|16
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.34%
|Other
|3.12%
|Total
|100.00%