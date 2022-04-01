Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022 £43.83m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2022 £43.83m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 50,003,685

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 87.66p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 86.84p

Ordinary share price 67.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (23.57%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/03/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.31%

2 Cash and other net current assets 9.97%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.77%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.42%

5 Volex Plc 8.06%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.44%

7 Centaur Media Plc 7.03%

8 DigitalBox plc 6.82%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.85%

10 Synectics Plc 5.70%

11 National World Plc 5.09%

12 Adept Technology Group Plc 4.56%

13 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.72%

14 Venture Life Group Plc 1.75%

15 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.05%

16 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.34%

Other 3.12%