Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market to 2027 - Featuring Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis Among Others

The global Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pain and inflammation causing disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the global NSAIDs market. The rising preference of NSAIDs over opioids is another major factor driving its market growth.



The global NSAIDs market is segmented based on route of administration, application, and distribution channel. Based on route of administration, the NSAIDs market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Based on application, the NSAIDs market is segmented into arthritis, migraine, ophthalmic diseases, and other. Based on distribution channel, the NSAIDs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others distribution channels.



Geographically, the global NSAIDs market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global NSAIDs market include Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson., Novartis AG., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., among others.



Market Segmentation

Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Route of Administration

Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global NSAIDs market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global NSAIDs market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global NSAIDs market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global NSAIDs Market by Route of Administration

4.1.1. Orals

4.1.2. Parenteral

4.2. Global NSAIDs Market by Application

4.2.1. Arthritis

4.2.2. Migraine

4.2.3. Ophthalmic Diseases

4.2.4. Other

4.3. Global NSAIDs Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

4.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

4.3.3. Other



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Amgen Inc.

6.2. Astrazeneca Plc

6.3. Bayer AG

6.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.6. Horizon Therapeutics Plc

6.7. Johnson & Johnson.

6.8. Novartis AG.

6.9. Pfizer Inc.

6.10. Zyla Lifesciences

