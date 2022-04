CORRECTION: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS APRIL 1 2022

IN TODAYS REVERSED AUCTIONS OF GOVERNMENT BONDS BIDS WERE SUBMITTED FOR BOND LOAN 1059 THAT WERE NOT FORMALLY AUTHORIZED. TOTAL BID VOLUME THAT WAS ALLOCATED AMOUNTED TO 350 MILLION SEK FOR THESE BIDS. RIKSBANK DECIDED TO CANCEL THESE BIDS.

CORRECTED AUCTION DETAILS BELOW FOR BOND LOAN 1059: