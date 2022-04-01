Europe POS Software Markets, 2022-2028: Emergence of Biometric POS in Retail Industry & Booming Retail Industry Drive Market for POS Terminals

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe POS Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Deployment, Application, Enterprise Size, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe POS software market is expected to grow from US$ 3,405.81 million in 2021 to US$ 6,308.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2028.



POS solution providers can garner growth opportunities by integrating advanced technologies, such as big data analytics and IoT, with POS solutions. One of the biggest advantages of POS solution is its ability to extract valuable information from POS transactions that can help business owners to make smarter business decisions.

For instance, ShopKeep, a POS solution provider for small businesses, offers data and generates reports that give a complete overview of transaction details. Detailed reports comprise inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in the emerging Europe POS software market.



Based on component, the Europe POS software market is segmented into software and service. The market, based on deployment, is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The Europe POS software market, by application, is segmented into inventory tracking, purchasing management, sales reporting, customer engagement, booking system, payroll and team management, and others.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the Europe POS software market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, restaurants, hospitality, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others.



The government of Europe realized that all businesses, irrespective of their size scale, need assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The crisis impacted negatively the business operations of public and private companies in Europe. Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany are among the worst-affected member states in Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses in the region face severe economic difficulties as they either suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. However, the software industry is not affected like industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, since businesses allowed their employees to work from home.



A few major players operating in the market are AWEK microdata GmbH; Clover Network, Inc.; dascus GmbH; Dotypos; GK Software SE; LightSpeed Commerce Inc.; orderbird AG; ready2order GmbH; Shore GmbH; and Block, Inc.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Real-time Tracking and Hassle-free Delivery Services

Growing Concept of Cashless Transaction due to Digitization

Market Restraints

Lack of Supporting Internet Infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Technologies with POS Solution

Booming Retail Industry Drive Market for POS Terminals

Future Trends

Emergence of Biometric POS in Retail Industry

