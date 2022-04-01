EagleView Announces All New Walls, Windows, & Doors and Enhanced Walls Data Sets

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView today announced the launch of its new Walls, Windows & Doors and enhanced Walls report aimed at giving contractors the most detailed and accurate exterior measurements, material breakouts, and window and door dimensions for residential properties remotely. Along with an enhanced standard Walls product, formerly known as Walls Lite, contractors now have complete access to the whole exterior of a home without the hassle of gaining access to the property or measuring by hand.

"Our customers have consistently said not having details on material breakouts like siding and masonry affects the accuracy of their proposal and ability to close new projects," said Piers Dormeyer, President, Construction & Utilities. "We’re happy to deliver this product to improve contractor workflows and ultimately help them grow their business."

Depending on the property, the mix of materials and the number of windows and doors on a residential structure poses a proposal challenge. If not measured properly to get a detailed understanding of materials needed based on this mix, estimates and proposals can dramatically swing high or low. As a result, bids may not be competitive, and contractors might be stuck with too much material on hand, creating returning challenges. Even worse, contractors might not order enough material and face project delays because of supply availability.

"Since joining the pilot, we’ve noticed better close rates over all using the Walls product for accurate and competitive bids remotely and the Walls, Windows & Doors to dramatically improve the level of detail and quality of our proposal," said Erwin Serrano of Columbia Contracting LLC. "Having each penetration and material breakout right on the proposal just elevates the level of trust with the homeowner. We are bidding more jobs with confidence and definitely closing more deals."

