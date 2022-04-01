Hope for Haiti Kicks Off Fourth Annual Hike for Haiti Challenge Campaign to Provide Access to Education and Public Health

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope for Haiti announced today the kick-off of their fourth annual Hike for Haiti Challenge, a campaign which brings together the global community to hike or walk over the month of April in solidarity with children in Haiti who travel long distances to access education and public health. Started in 2019, the feel-good movement has cumulatively raised over $500,000 to help fund Hope for Haiti's program initiatives such as: college scholarships; school supplies and other back-to-school materials; direct cash transfers to support teachers and community health workers; mobile health clinics in rural communities; and more. This year's campaign will also support the organization's $12M plan for school rebuilding and rehabilitation following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti last August. In February, Hope for Haiti completed construction on one of the first schools to be built in southern Haiti post-earthquake.

The 2022 Hike for Haiti Challenge is supported by a number of high-profile ambassadors and brands. Ambassadors include: Caroline Burckle, J-L Cauvin, Louis Chandler-Joseph, Simone De La Rue, Roxane Gay, Lacey Henderson, Claudine Joseph, DJ Karaba, Lana, Elex Michelson, Carel Pedre, Marla Tellez, Sabrina Victor, and Stephen Works. Sponsors include: Bank of America, Building and Land Technology (BLT), Citi Private Bank, Digicel Foundation, Gilead Foundation, O&G, and Sawyer. Brand partners include: The Artemis Agency, Asana, Asics, Bonfire, Boxed Water, ForestNation, and MPOWERd.

To join the Hike for Haiti Challenge or make a donation, visit http://give.hopeforhaiti.com/hike.

About Hope for Haiti:

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children, in southern Haiti. In the aftermath of the 2021 Earthquake, Hope for Haiti launched an $11.95 million short-term (August-October 2021) and long-term (November 2021-August 2023) Southern Haiti Support Plan to be implemented over a two-year period. Encompassing 17 key evaluation and action points, this initiative supports relief and recovery for 750,000 children, parents and grandparents in our impact area who are also coping with, from COVID-19, civil and political unrest, food and water shortages to infrastructure challenges. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti is also a winner of the 2021 Classy Awards in the Social Innovation category. To learn more: www.hopeforhaiti.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Hebble

Director of Marketing & Communications

Ph. 239-434-7183, ext. 207

taylor@hopeforhaiti.com

www.hopeforhaiti.com

