Data443 Reports 46% Increase in Revenue, 41% Increase in Gross Profit in Fiscal Year 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD, OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights:

Secured largest contract in Data443 history with world’s leading multinational financial services corporation for a minimum of $1.54 million over 3½ years with additional spending commitments for Data Placement Manager ™

Announced a 5.5-year renewal licensing agreement amounting to over $700,000 with Fortune 500 Fintech Member for Data443’s Data Placement Manager ™

Announced the multi-year subscription-based agreement with Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT region

Announced a new 3-year agreement (paid up-front) with a leading US-based energy provider and its 18 subsidiaries for Data443's Data Identification Manager ™

Announced a new 3.5-year agreement (paid up-front) with Puerto Rico’s leading financial services organization for Data443’s Data Placement Manager ™

Completed the acquisition of leading Ransomware recovery and Data Extortion Mitigation platform, Centurion SmartShield

Appointed Nanuk Warman as Chief Financial Officer

Earned the prestigious VB100 Certification from Virus Bulletin for Data443® Antivirus Protection Manager, the Company's first ever antivirus product released in January 2022

Management Commentary:

Jason Remillard, Data443’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Data443 experienced strong revenue growth in 2021, and we continue to see momentum across each of our product segments as we continue to expand our business development pipeline. We have moved quickly to ramp our capabilities to meet the growing demand for enterprise protection of data across cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises.”

“Historically, through the adoption of regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, we have always taken an approach of building out our capabilities to meet the evolving landscape of data privacy and security. Then last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a rule that would impose mandatory reporting for companies around data breaches and other significant cybersecurity incidents within four days. As a Company, we have always understood that data security and privacy legislation would continue driving significant investment by organizations to offset risks from data breaches and damaging information disclosures.”

“In 2021, we continued to manage the business closely. We worked hard to reduce our loss on derivative liabilities by nearly $7 million, or 92% from a year ago, when we reduced our derivative liabilities by over $10 million. At the same time, we managed to close two additional and critically important acquisitions and expanded our marketing footprint to grow awareness of the Data443 product suite. To this day, we are capitalizing on the market opportunities that we’re experiencing, from the pursuit of new business opportunities to the steady flow of acquisition candidates that we evaluate on a regular basis.”

“While I am encouraged by the strong demand across our business, we will continue to invest in sales and marketing campaigns, with specific product focus on innovation and internal talent development. We look forward to continued success in 2022 as we continue to focus on revenue growth, expanding customer success, technical innovation, and delivering shareholder value. I am optimistic about our future as we pursue our up-list to a national exchange, and we execute on our plans to deliver superior technology to our customers,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results:

Total revenues were $3,609,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2,475,000 of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total deferred revenues were $1,609,000 as of December 31, 2020, compared with $1,518,000 as of December 31, 2020.





General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $5,433,000, compared to $5,831,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $398,000. Sales and marketing expenses were $267,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $241,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020.





The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $6,475,000 compared to a loss of $13,907,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Our operating loss for 2021 was $2,637,000, a 32% decrease compared to our operating loss for 2020 of $3,900,000. The loss on change in fair value of derivative liability of $615,000 decreased 92% compared to the loss on change in fair value of derivative liability of $7,406,000 in 2020.



Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, we had cash in the amount of $1,204,933, accounts receivable of $21,569, and prepaid expenses and other current assets of $70,802 compared to cash of $58,783 and accounts receivable of $136,503 as of December 31, 2020.

Business Update Webcast

Data443 will host a webcast on Monday, April 4th at 4:30pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results and provide an update on its pursuit of an up-list to a national exchange.

Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at www.data443.com or by clicking: https://data443.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n66YIixsSlOzLKgJeuVDbg. The webcast will be led by Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443.

