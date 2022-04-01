Trading in Evli Bank Plc's share has been temporarily suspended

English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 1, 2022 AT 3.00 PM. (EET/EEST)

Trading in the share of Evli Bank Plc has been temporarily suspended at the request of the company. In the company's view, the share price has not correctly reflected the corporate transaction announced to be completed on March 25, 2022, in which Evli Bank Plc will be partially demerged into a new asset management group Evli Plc that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance Plc will merge and which wil be named Fellow Bank Plc.

In the transactions carried out between March 31 and April 1, 2022, Evli Pankki Plc's share will entitle the holder to Fellow Bank Plc shares, but not to Evli Plc shares received as consideration shares.



Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



