1847 Holdings Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results with Proforma Revenue Up 23.5% to $51.5M

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (“1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Highlights

Generated proforma revenue of $51.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, up from proforma revenue of $41.7 million in 2020.

Completed acquisitions of Wolo, High Mountain, and Innovative Cabinets

Declared first quarterly dividend in December 2021

Secured $24.86 million institutional funding at the holding company level

Appointed finance and accounting veteran Vernice Howard as CFO and leading lean manufacturing executive Eric VanDam as COO



“I am tremendously proud of our team and the milestones they achieved in 2021 while executing on our vision for the future,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “We generated strong year-over-year performance on a proforma basis, which considers our acquisitions and divestitures to provide a fuller picture of our performance. Our dividend policy, which was first implemented in December 2021, is a clear testament of the strength of our improving operations. As momentum continues to build and we achieve our goal of uplisting to a major exchange, I am confident we can further accelerate revenue growth and drive significant positive EBITDA.”

Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues were $30,660,984 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $8,745,446 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Proforma revenues for 2021 were $51,521,236, up from $41,716,599 in 2020.

The retail and appliances segment, which is operated by our subsidiary Asien’s Appliance, Inc. (“Asien’s”), generates revenue through the sales of home furnishings, including appliances and related products. Revenues from the retail and appliances segment were $12,741,064 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $7,625,222 for the period from May 29, 2020 to December 31, 2020 following the acquisition of Asien’s.

The construction segment, which is operated by our subsidiaries Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop, Inc. (“Kyle’s”), High Mountain Door & Trim Inc. (“High Mountain”) and Sierra Homes, LLC d/b/a Innovative Cabinets & Design (“Innovative Cabinets”), generates revenue through the sale of finished carpentry products and services, including doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles, among others, as well as kitchen countertops. Revenues from the construction segment were $12,203,890 for the year ended December 31, 2021, including revenue from the acquisitions of High Mountain and Innovative Cabinets of $6,766,540 for the period of October 9, 2021 to December 31, 2021, and $1,120,224 for the period from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 following the acquisition of Kyle’s.

The automotive supplies segment, which is operated by our subsidiaries Wolo Mfg. Corp. and Wolo Industrial Horn & Signal, Inc. (together, “Wolo”) generates revenue through the design and sale of horn and safety products (electric, air, truck, marine, motorcycle and industrial equipment), including vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment and emergency vehicles. Revenues from the automotive supplies segment were $5,716,030 for the period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 following the acquisition of Wolo.

Total cost of sales was $20,311,724 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $6,531,435 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cost of sales for the retail and appliances segment was $9,773,371 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and $5,866,413 for the period from May 29, 2020 to December 31, 2020 following the acquisition of Asien’s. As a percentage of retail and appliances revenues, cost of sales for the retail and appliances segment was 76.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 76.9% for the period from May 29, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Cost of sales for the construction segment was $6,966,064 for the year ended December 31, 2021, including costs from the acquisitions of High Mountain and Innovative Cabinets of $3,899,268 for the period of October 9, 2021 to December 31, 2021, and $665,022 for the period from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. As a percentage of construction revenues, cost of sales for the construction segment was 57.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 59.4% for the period from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 following the acquisition of Kyle’s.

Cost of sales for the automotive supplies segment was $3,572,289 for the period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 following the acquisition of Wolo. As a percentage of automotive supplies revenues, cost of sales for the automotive supplies segment was 62.5% for the period from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $7,296,736 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2,652,429 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss from continuing operations was $3,721,157 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1,820,138 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Proforma adjusted EBITDA was $5,765,261 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to proforma adjusted EBITDA of $4,317,971 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company is providing pro forma financial information as the number of acquisitions completed during 2021 and 2020 reduce the comparability of year-over-year figures. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 include the financial results of Asien’s from May 29, 2020 through December 31, 2021, Kyle’s from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, Wolo from April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, and High Mountain and Innovative Cabinets from October 8, 2021 through December 31, 2021. References to “pro forma” figures herein assume the acquisitions all took place on the first day of 2020.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is proforma adjusted EBITDA.

The non-GAAP financial information should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management, however, believes that this non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP, may provide a more complete understanding of our results and may facilitate a fuller analysis of our results, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another. Management has chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of results and to illustrate the results giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation described in the next paragraph. Furthermore, the economic substance behind our decision to use such non-GAAP measures is that such measures approximate our controllable operating performance more closely than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used by us may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

As noted above, the GAAP measure is proforma adjusted EBITDA, which is net loss from continuing operations adjusted for the items described in the table below.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 1847

Holdings

LLC High

Mountain

and

Innovative

Cabinets

January 1 to

September

30, 2021 Wolo

January 1 to

March 30,

2021 Pro Forma

Adjustments Notes Pro Forma Revenues $ 30,660,984 $ 18,501,565 $ 2,426,455 $ - $ 51,589,004 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,721,157 ) 2,560,810 658,266 - (502,081 ) Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 218,139 - 129,342 - 347,481 Interest expense, net 1,296,537 11,391 355 - 1,308,283 Depreciation and amortization 908,982 170,077 1,379 - 1,080,438 EBITDA (1.297,499 ) 2,742,278 789,342 - 2,234,121 Gain on forgiveness of debt (360,302 ) - (173,850 ) - (534,152 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (10,885 ) (37,000 ) - - (47,885 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,017,553 - - - 4,017,553 Gain on disposition of subsidiary (3,282,804 ) - - - (3,282,804 ) Loss on contingency write-down 602,204 - - - 602,204 General and administrative 6,440 (2 ) 6,440 Management fees 1,146,533 (3 ) 1,146,533 Professional and consulting - - - 1,623,251 (4 ) 1,623,251 Adjusted EBITDA $ (331,733 ) $ 2,705,278 $ 615,492 $ 2,776,224 $ 5,765,261





RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 1847

Holdings

LLC High Mountain

and

Innovative

Cabinets Wolo Asien’s Appliance, Inc.

January 1 to May 28, 2020 Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop, Inc.

January 1 to September 30, 2020 Pro Forma Adjustments Notes Pro Forma Revenues $ 8,745,446 $ 17,655,250 $ 7,444,776 $ 5,154,012 $ 3,132,105 $ - (n-1) $ 42,131,589 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,820,138 ) 2,616,094 814,791 458,808 883,374 - 2,952,929 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (83,931 ) - 216,621 - - - 132,690 Interest expense, net 249,626 21,833 1,130 3,122 (528 ) - 275,183 Depreciation and amortization 176,612 210,826 5,949 21,199 90,376 - 504,962 EBITDA (1,477,831 ) 2,848,750 1,038,491 483,129 973,222 - 3,865,761 Gain on sale of property and equipment - (44,090 ) - - - - (44,090 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 286,350 286,350 Gain on forgiveness of debt - (1,191,424 ) - - (281,125 ) - (1,472,549 ) Insurance adjustment - - - - - (59,051 ) (1 ) (59,051 ) General and administrative - - - - - 160,323 (2 ) 160,323 Management fees - - - - - 288,022 (3 ) 288,022 Professional and consulting - - - - - 1,293,205 (4 ) 1,293,205 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,191,481 ) $ 1,613,236 $ 1,038,491 $ 483,129 $ 692,097 $ 1,682,498 $ 4,317,971

PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENT EXPLANATIONS

The pro forma adjustments included in the unaudited pro forma adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

(1) Reflects non acquisition related insurance expense

(2) Reflects general and administrative

(3) Reflects management fee obligation to 1847 Partners

(4) Reflects professional and consulting fees

