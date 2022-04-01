Redemption of warrants - sale of treasury share in SP Group A/S

English Danish

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 252.52 in connection with redemption of warrants from the 2019 programme equal to DKK 3,787,800.00 to CEO Frank Gad.

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 252.52 in connection with redemption of warrants from the 2019 programme equal to DKK 3,787,800.00 to Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup.

Today, SP Group A/S has sold 15,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 252.52 in connection with redemption of warrants from the 2019 programme equal to DKK 3,787,800.00 to Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering.

In the open window, SP Group A/S has additionally sold 12,500 number of SPG shares from the 2019 programme at a price of DKK 252.52 to five executive employees redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 3,156,500.00.

In the open window, SP Group A/S has additionally sold 5,000 number of SPG shares from the 2017 programme at a price DKK 208.73 to one executive employee redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 1,043,650.00.

In the open window, SP Group A/S has additionally sold 1,000 number of SPG shares from the 2018 programme at a price DKK 322.84 to one executive employee redeeming warrants. The total selling price amounts to DKK 322,840.00.

Therefore, 63,500 warrants have been redeemed and 63,500 number of SPG shares have been sold, at a total amount of DKK 15,886,390.00.

Subsequently, there are still 18,200 warrants left under the 2017 programme, 90,645 warrants under the 2018 programme and 177,221 warrants left under the 2019 programme for later redemption. These warrants are partly hedged with treasury shares.

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 279,958 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 2,24 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

