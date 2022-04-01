Digital Ally Subsidiary TicketSmarter®, a Primary and Secondary Ticketing Platform, Announces Primary Ticketing and Naming Rights Partnership

Future Legends Complex and TicketSmarter Stadium will host professional sporting events and concerts broadcasted across national media outlets

Lenexa, KS, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announces that TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally company, and Future Legends Complex have entered into an agreement to make TicketSmarter the primary ticketing provider for its professional sports teams and naming rights to the complex’s professional stadium “TicketSmarter Stadium” through 2032.

TicketSmarter Stadium, located in Windsor, CO, is at the heart of the 118-acre multipurpose complex and can host approximately 6,500 fans for sporting events and more than 20,000 guests for concerts and other live events.

The complex will be home to multiple professional sports teams including the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, which plays in USL League One and will have all matches in TicketSmarter Stadium broadcast live worldwide on ESPN+ and the Northern Colorado Owlz, who play in the Pioneer Baseball League Presented by TicketSmarter. TicketSmarter Stadium will also double as a concert and festival venue and will hold youth sports events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Legends to support both youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “This state-of-the-art development is a premier destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country to exceptional games and events at TicketSmarter Stadium as the title sponsor and primary ticketing provider for the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.”

“We are excited for TicketSmarter to partner with Future Legends as they open their cutting-edge facilities this year,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “Through the primary ticketing agreement and national network coverage, this partnership will expose fans and other venues to TicketSmarter’s easy-to-use platform for the next decade.”

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With 48 million tickets for sale for over 125,000 live events TicketSmarter® is a national ticket marketplace offering tickets for live events featuring sports, concerts and theater. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resell partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resell partner of more than 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events, venues, and charities nationally – including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation and Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our operation in developing new markets and uncertainty as to market acceptance of our technology, new products, services, joint ventures and similar strategic agreements, and our ability to grow the TicketSmarter subsidiary; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.