Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30th and March 31st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 5th

March 30th & 31st Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:

   Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory
Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries

    Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions
Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont         

Moderated by Investment Quebec		Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL) Sayona Mining (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Azimut Exploration Inc.Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
Voyager Metals Inc.Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
QC Copper & Gold Inc.OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
Québec Nickel Corp.OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
Vision LithiumOTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
Focus Graphite Inc.OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
Critical Elements Lithium CorpOTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
St-Georges Éco-Mining CorpOTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
Lomiko Metals Inc.OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
Patriot Battery Metals Inc.OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
Commerce Resources Corp.OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
NanoXplore Inc.OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA
Doré Copper Mining Corp.OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
Orford Mining Corp.Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
Imperial Mining GroupOTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
Renforth Resources Inc.OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Geomega Resources Inc.OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ

