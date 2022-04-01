The Beneficient Company Group Appoints Emily Bowersock Hill to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben), a leading technology-enabled fiduciary financial institution serving the new emerging market demand from investors seeking regulated fiduciaries that provide liquidity, custody, and trustee management services for their alternative assets, today announced that Emily Bowersock Hill has been appointed to serve on Ben’s Board of Directors, effective March 30. The addition of Ms. Bowersock Hill further strengthens Ben’s deeply experienced Board of Directors, which includes former Dallas Federal Reserve Chair Richard Fisher, former Atlanta Federal Reserve Chair Dennis Lockhart, and private equity investor Tom Hicks, among others.



“Emily’s depth and breadth of industry experience makes her a perfect addition to Ben’s Board of Directors,” said Brad Heppner, CEO and Chairman of Ben. “Ben is at a critical inflection point as we work with Kansas regulators and legislators on the implementation of the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Act, and Emily’s wealth management, capital markets, and alternative investments expertise and leadership will be pivotal to driving Ben’s future ambition as we continue to develop innovative ways to serve the growing number of alternative asset investors with liquidity solutions and other services.”

As a Kansas native and experienced industry professional, Ms. Hill’s expertise will be critical to Ben’s continued work in Kansas related to the recently passed TEFFI Act. The TEFFI Act is landmark legislation designed to expand the state’s banking and financial services industry through the chartering of regulated fiduciaries that provide financing, custody, and trustee management services to investors and managers of alternative investments principally located in wealth centers outside of Kansas.

“I am incredibly excited to join Ben’s Board and to be part of their unique mission to truly democratize the alternative assets industry,” said Ms. Bowersock Hill. “After discussions with Brad and his team, their ability to see around corners and passion for serving investors was apparent, and I look forward to contributing to Ben’s continued success.”

Ms. Hill currently serves as CEO and Founding Partner of Bowersock Capital Partners – a comprehensive financial management firm working with a select number of successful professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth families – which she launched in July 2020. Prior, she spent eighteen years at Morgan Stanley, where she was Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Family Wealth Director providing comprehensive wealth management across a range of disciplines important to high-net-worth families, using both traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to Morgan Stanley, she was as an associate and project manager at McKinsey Company. Ms. Hill has earned a BA from Dartmouth, an M.A. from The London School of Economics, and a Ph.D. and Master of Philosophy from Yale University.

More about Emily Bowersock Hill

In 2017, Ms. Hill was named to Working Mother’s inaugural list of “Top 200 Wealth Advisors” and to the Forbes inaugural list of America’s “Top 200 Women Wealth Advisors.” She was named by Forbes as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors from 2018-2020 and a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor from 2017-2022. She was named by Working Mother magazine as a Top Wealth Advisor from 2018-2020. In 2019, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed her to the board of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS), a $25 billion pension fund. In 2021, she was appointed chair of the KPERS Investment Committee.

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.

The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben) provides a unique suite of simple, rapid, and cost-effective liquidity solutions and other financial services for owners of alternative assets. Serving as a custodian, trustee and insurance services provider for investors in alternative assets, Ben is a regulated fiduciary for investors in need of liquidity from their alternative assets. Ben’s liquidity solutions are available for most types of professionally managed alternative asset investments and can be customized to suit individual circumstances. Serving as a principal by using its own balance sheet and lending to fund an exchange for alternative assets, Ben operates as a permanent capital financial institution that helps to remove many of the traditional barriers to liquidity faced by mid-to-high-net-worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions. Ben’s loan portfolio had a carrying value of over $520 million as of December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio had exposure to over 330 professionally managed alternative investment funds, comprised of over 1,300 underlying investments. For more information, visit www.trustben.com.

