Enlyt Health Announces Its Platform is Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlyt Health, the leading Low Code Mobile Platform as a Service for Healthcare, announced that it has expanded its offering with Salesforce by listing its Digital Front Door Platform on the Salesforce AppExchange. Link to Enlyt Health on AppExchange can be found here: https://sforce.co/370M6tR.

"Our collaboration with Salesforce is stronger than ever! We are extremely excited to announce that we have joined an amazing Marketplace, Salesforce AppExchange, to offer easy access to Enlyt Health Platform," said Scott Fielder, Enlyt Health's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Providing Health Systems the opportunity to access Enlyt, expanding their Digital Front Door footprint, giving patients vastly improved access in a whole new way, and utilize the amazing power that Salesforce currently provides is a huge win. By joining the AppExchange, we're able to bring enhanced patient experience directly to patients in a clean and simplified way, making it easier for Health Systems to provide patients the ability to make informed care decisions in real-time."

The Enlyt Health platform has been recognized by healthcare systems for its innovation in Digital Front Door experience and improving patient experience. All Salesforce community members can now easily explore and access Enlyt Health platform on the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Enlyt Health

Enlyt Health helps organizations build Digital Front Doors faster by providing a Low Code Mobile Platform that breaks down silos, provides brand recognition, removes disjointed end user frustration and enhances patient experience all in one future innovation focused platform. Customers can deploy their Digital Front Door mobile application in as little as 90 days delivering exponentially higher ROI than ground up builds, the comfort of knowing their applications are built on an industry proven platform, and know their patients are getting industry leading patient engagement. Learn more at www.enlythealth.com.

