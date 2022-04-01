56 Years of Saving Lives with the Narconon Program

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 19th, 2022, marked the 56th anniversary of the Narconon program. To commemorate this milestone, Narconon centers around the world held events spanning 14 countries over the past month. From the Gulf Coast of Florida to the Danish countryside and the foothills of Himalayan mountains in Nepal to East Sussex County in England, graduates, family members, staff, and supporters marked this special occasion with events that highlight the success of the Narconon program and its graduates.

The events, attended by supporters and community leaders, provided an opportunity to spotlight program graduates who shared their stories to inspire and help others. Special Drug Free for Good Awards were presented to graduates who are giving back through their work in their communities to help others.

Community leaders, including a Minister of Health, the head of a local Chamber of Commerce and a Senator, all expressed well wishes and heartfelt thanks to the staff and admiration to the graduates of the 56-year-old program.

While addiction continues to affect millions and deaths continue to mount, the success found by Narconon graduates cannot be ignored. As shining points in an otherwise bleak landscape, the Narconon program continues to provide a path forward for anyone looking for true recovery.

In commemoration of this anniversary, David Judice, Executive Director of Narconon Arrowhead, had this to say: "It is an honor to be part of the international Narconon network of rehabilitation centers and know that we are helping the most vulnerable— those struggling with addiction. In these uncertain times, more than ever, people need real solutions to the problem of addiction. We cannot keep losing our loved ones to drug overdoses."

Narconon International is proud to celebrate every graduate who has persisted on his road to recovery, every family member who has gone above and beyond until they found real help and every Narconon staff member who has been there to provide this life-saving program to those who needed it most.

Narconon has been a leader in drug-free treatment for over half a century with its unique New Life Detoxification regimen and life skill tools that have helped thousands of graduates build new lives. The Narconon program's success shows there is hope for those struggling with addiction. It is possible to live drug-free for good.

