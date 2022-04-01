CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 1 APRIL 2022 AT 4:00 PM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Mika Vehviläinen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mika Vehviläinen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Cargotec Oyj
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12432/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8258 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8258 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
