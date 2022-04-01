Malaysia Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Report 2022: Investment Preferences, Service Requirements, and Portfolio Allocations

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sizes the opportunity within Malaysia's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of Malaysian HNW investors. The report is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



Most HNW individuals in Malaysia earned their wealth through entrepreneurship and are showing strong demand for planning and lending products. However, a multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all planning services and mandates - especially robo-advice services as HNW investors show greater demand for digitization of advisory services.



Scope

Expats constitute a mere 5.8% of the local HNW population. However, they represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for just 2.0% of the Malaysian HNW portfolio. But demand for robo-advisory services is expected to grow at the strongest rate compared to other investment mandates over the next year.

Malaysian HNW individuals spread their investments almost in line with the Asian average, with equities, bonds, and property dominating.

