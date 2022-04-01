Brooklyn, New York, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.8% from 2022 and 2027. The advancement of quantum computers, rising demand for managing complex energy data, and the increasing investment programs by prominent technological associations for this technology's research are the major factors driving the market's growth.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

Based on offering, the quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on the application, grid optimization will be the fastest-growing segment in the market

Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the nuclear energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Service, Intel, IonQ, Zapata Computing, Xanadu, Cambridge Quantum Computing, 1Qbit, Qnami, and Quantropi are the key players in quantum computing in the energy industry market





Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Quantum Computing Devices

Quantum Computing Software

Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)

Quantum Computing Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Grid Optimization

Energy Asset Optimization

Grid Security & Communication

Customer Analysis

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Cloud Based

On-Premise Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Solar Energy

Nuclear Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA







