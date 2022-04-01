Listophile Announces Findings of Generation Alpha Baby Name Study

DENVER, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby name website, Listophile has conducted a study into the latest baby naming trends of Generation Alpha. Generation Alpha is the demographic that follows Generation Z and includes those born from 2010 to 2025. Therefore the oldest are twelve, and the youngest have yet to be born.

The study showed an unprecedented growth of unique names given to Generation Alpha babies. The study suggests unique names are being used by parents as a vehicle of self-expression, and to signify their child's individualism.

Listophile also identified 14 remarkably distinct naming trends of the generation. These trends ranged from an exponential rise in unisex names, to passing trends such as creative spellings of more popular names; names that are coming back into style, such as nature, vintage and virtue names; to relatively new trends such as cottagecore, word and diminutive names.

Interesting, the study found the growth of unique baby names for girls is far more amplified than the growth of unique baby names for boys. Listophile attributed this trend to the strong desire of parents wanting to empower their daughters.

Names Increasing the Most in Popularity:

The study showed baby names that increased the most in popularity tended to be more unique and creative names.

The top 5 baby names that have increased most in popularity are Oaklyn, Ainhoa, Marceline, Sevyn, and Zhuri for girls and Niklaus, Kyro, Jaxtyn, Amias, and Kiaan for boys.

Names Decreasing the Most in Popularity:

Names that have decreased most in popularity include baby names that were predominantly popular in the latter half of the 20th century, such as Crystal, Brittany, Megan, Natasha, and Tiffany for girls and Trent, Brett, Randy, Brendan, and Larry for boys.

Unsurprisingly, the baby names Karen and Jeffrey have tanked in popularity. The number of girls named Karen has decreased 74.75% since 2010. Karen has become associated with the meme-based mockery of middle-aged women who make unreasonable demands and display brazen entitlement. While Jeffrey has associations with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. The number of boys named Jeffery has decreased by 52.47% since 2010.

Names having about the same Popularity:

Traditional names that have been at the top of popular baby name lists for generations are also popular with Generation Alpha parents.

Names that have changed least in popularity with Alpha Generation parents include Emma, Sophia, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Claire for girls and William, Alexander, John, Simon, and Adrian for boys.

More Information:

To read the full study and download the dataset, click here. To request a quote, contact Listophile at support@listophile.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Generation Alpha Baby Names





Generation Alpha baby names are seemingly bolder, fresher, and more daring compared to any other generation in history.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment