Red Hot Chili Peppers Grace Consequence's Inaugural Digital Cover Story

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence (https://consequence.net/), the largest independently owned digital pop culture publication, today launches its new digital cover stories series. The first edition, available Friday, April 1, features iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In the exclusive profile, Red Hot Chili Peppers members Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss the return of guitarist John Frusciante, the making of their 12th studio album Unlimited Love, and tease their upcoming stadium tour. "This [album] is the story of how we got here," Kiedis says. "Survival and just being a part of whatever moment. We were alive in the '70s, the '80s, the '90s, the 2000s ... I think anything is possible for us." Read the full story here.

"This has been a labor of (unlimited!) love from the entire Consequence team," says Gab Ginsberg, Consequence's Managing Editor. "I couldn't be more thrilled that Red Hot Chili Peppers are our inaugural cover story and look forward to working with more of our favorite artists throughout 2022."

With the launch of digital cover stories, Consequence will take artist-focused content to the next level. The quarterly content series promises expansive Q&As with the biggest musicians and entertainers, supplemented with exclusive photographs, videos, podcasts, artwork, merch, and more.

