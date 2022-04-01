Thurgood Marshall College Fund Statement on President Biden’s Appointments to the Board of Advisors on HBCUs

Washington, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is delighted that President Biden has appointed a diverse and accomplished group of college presidents, executives, advocates and HBCU alums to the President’s Board of Advisors (PBA) on HBCUs.

We are particularly proud that six presidents and one student from TMCF member-schools will serve on the PBA board. We congratulate the following TMCF member-school presidents selected by President Biden to serve on the board including: Dr. Tony Allen (Chair), Delaware State University; Dr. Glenda Glover (Vice Chair), Tennessee State University; Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, Virginia State University; Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Norfolk State University; Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., Alabama State University; and Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, Prairie View A&M University. We also congratulate Paige Blake, a junior Biology major from TMCF member-school Bowie State University.

TMCF looks forward to working closely with the PBA and the entire Biden Administration to help advance the interests of HBCUs and their students, and increase our schools’ engagement with the federal government for our nation’s ultimate benefit.