DEADLINE ALERT for SPWR, PLSE, BFLY, GWGH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Class Period: August 3, 2021 – January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 – February 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFLY)

Class Period: February 16, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (2) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (3) accordingly, Butterfly’s gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly’s business and financial condition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH)

Class Period: June 2020 LBO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2022

The complaint alleges that GWGH misrepresented its investment in Ben LP.

