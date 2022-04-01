Laurentian Bank Expands Access to Sustainable Investing with New Mackenzie Investments Funds

English French

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank (“Laurentian”, “The Bank”) (TSX: LB) and Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) have collaborated to expand Laurentian’s growing suite of mutual fund offerings with the addition of four environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds managed by Mackenzie’s sustainable investing boutiques, Mackenzie Betterworld and Mackenzie Greenchip, and the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team.



Since 2012, Laurentian has partnered with Mackenzie to provide its customers with an exclusive series of mutual funds. Through this partnership, Laurentian's Personal Banking customers have access to a range of more than 60 funds to meet their investment needs.

“We are pleased to offer our customers these products, which directly respond to their growing demand for ESG investment options in line with their values. The launch of these ESG offerings is consistent with the Bank's new purpose to change banking for the better, as well as our commitment to make the better choice as part of our new strategic plan.” said Karine Abgrall-Teslyk, Executive Vice President, Head of Personal Banking at Laurentian Bank.

The funds include:

Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund & Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund

Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund invests in sustainable Canadian companies of all sizes, with a focus on large cap companies while Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund focuses on sustainable global large cap companies with a small-mid cap component to help boost growth potential.

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental Balanced Fund invests primarily in the environmental economy supporting energy transition and green bonds that help build a sustainable future, from renewable energy to sustainable agriculture.

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund offers access to sustainable and responsible issuers using proprietary ESG-analysis and provides a broad selection of global sustainable corporate credit and sovereign debt.

“We’re very excited and proud to further expand our partnership with Laurentian Bank by providing them these sustainable investing solutions,” said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. “With these fund offerings, Laurentian’s customers can feel good that their investments will have a positive impact on the world.”

With the addition of these four funds, Laurentian’s ESG offering now includes a comprehensive suite of products designed to allow customers to align their investments with their values.

Mutual funds are distributed by LBC Financial Services Inc. (LBCFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mutual funds offered by LBCFS are part of the Laurentian Bank Group of Funds managed by Mackenzie Investments.

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers. Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration. We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs. To read more about Laurentian Bank’s ESG strategy and initiatives, we invite you to read our 2021 ESG Report.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.2 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

