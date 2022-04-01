April is BC Wine Month! Here is your guide to celebrate with Wines of British Columbia

Kelowna, British Columbia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is a thrilling time in wine country, signifying warm temperatures, awakening of the vineyards and the release of new wines from the 2021 harvest. During this exciting time, the BC government has once again officially proclaimed April as BC Wine Month and Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC) is inviting British Columbians to celebrate the homegrown craftsmanship in every bottle of 100% BC wine.



"The BC wine industry represents a complex, value-added food and beverage industry that offers customers a truly unique BC experience,” says Honourable Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. “Wineries were amongst the first and fastest to pivot marketing and delivery strategies to meet the challenges the global pandemic presented, and it exemplifies how leading businesses grow and evolve. I applaud the resilience, innovation, and hard work that have made the growing list of BC wines so remarkable. I look forward to celebrating and promoting BC wine month.”



With 1,049 vineyards across the province, BC’s wine industry is thriving, doing all it can to look to the future through a lens of sustainability and stewardship. There are 12,000 BC wine related jobs in communities throughout the province and every person who holds one of those positions is undeniably dedicated and passionate about BC wine. That passion only continues to grow.



“Many of our local wineries and vineyards are family-run businesses that have chosen farming and winemaking as their passion and their profession. This proclamation is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work and dedication of BC’s winemakers and grapegrowers.” says Miles Prodan, President and CEO, Wine Growers British Columbia. For this year’s BC Wine Month, WGBC has launched multiple campaigns and programs aimed at encouraging British Columbians to raise a glass of BC wine.

Your Guide to Celebrating #BCWineMonth

Pair BC Wine with Wild BC Salmon : Wines of British Columbia is thrilled to partner with Wild BC Salmon to produce a series of recipes that pair perfectly with BC wine. As part of this campaign, award-winning author Jennifer Schell sat down with Vanessa Vineyard's Master Winemaker Howard Soon to get his take on BC Rosé, and how it makes the perfect companion to this Salmon Wellington: find the recipe and watch their interview here . HOT TIP! BC wine lovers can also look forward to an upcoming contest to win a Wines of BC & Wild BC Salmon gift basket ($200 value), just make sure you are following @WineBCdotcom and @GoWildBCSalmon.

: Follow the Wines of British Columbia marketing campaign in support of local BC restaurants pouring BC wine. to discover the offers from participating restaurants (the App will be continuously updated throughout the month), and for all the details including incredible feature deals! Become a BC Wine Ambassador: In celebration of BC Wine Month, WGBC is offering complimentary access to the Wines of BC Ambassador Program Level One online certification, valued at $75+gst. Suitable for all levels of wine knowledge, you’ll love getting to know BC and its remarkable wines! Use the promo code BCWINEMONTH. Learn more here .

With every bottle that comes off the shelf, is delivered to the table, or opened at a tasting bar this April, ensure to raise a glass to the creativity, pride, and passion that goes into every drop of BC wine.

Key BC Wine Facts

British Columbia is home to 1,049 vineyards, including more than 370 licensed wineries (from just 19 in 1990) that welcome over one million visitors each year

The BC wine industry contributes $2.8 billion annually to British Columbia’s economy

There are nine GIs (Geographical Indications) and six sub-GIs in British Columbia

The most widely planted red grapes are: Merlot, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah/Shiraz, and Gamay Noir

The most widely planted white grapes are: Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, and Viognier

