Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

1 April 2022

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million, (the “Offer”), in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its net asset value as at 31 January 2022.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53