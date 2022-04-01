RIVN, AKBA & SFM Upcoming Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

Class Period: Rivian common stock pursuant to or traceable to Rivian’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on November 10, 2021

Deadline: May 6, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rivn.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement's representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders in jeopardy of cancellation. As a result, the price of the Company's shares was artificially and materially inflated at the time of the Offering.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Deadline: May 13, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/akba.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (2) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO 2 TECT Program’s clinical prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat’s overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SafeMoon (SFM)

Class Period: March 8, 2021 - March 7, 2022

Deadline: May 9, 2022

For more info: ww.bgandg.com/sfm.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning SafeMoon’s growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for SAFEMOON token investors, and used celebrity promotors to lure in unsuspecting investors so that SafeMoon insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume.

