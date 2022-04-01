Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders have been allocated shares under the Long Term Incentive program

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive program (“LTI”) in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The two performance measures are 1) Hydro’s three-year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro’s adjusted RoaCE target and 2) Hydro’s 3-year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a basket of peers. The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBITDA in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares, and they must hold the shares for at least three years.
The list below set out the primary insiders that on April 1, 2022, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 88.03 per share.
|Name
|Allocated shares LTI plan
|New holding
|President and CEO
Hilde Merete Aasheim
|4 869
|125 803
|Executive Vice President and CFO
Pål Kildemo
|2 395
|16 443
|Executive Vice President Hydro Energy
Arvid Moss
|2 371
|176 402
|Executive Vice President Hydro Aluminium Metal
Eivind Kallevik
|2 674
|76 511
|Executive Vice President Bauxite & Alumina
John Thuestad
|4 078
|63 109
|Executive Vice President People & HSE
Hilde Nordh
|1 741
|4 700
|Executive Vice President Legal and Compliance
Anne-Lene Midseim
|1 897
|36 280
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
