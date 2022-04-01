CELH & GRAB Upcoming Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Deadline: May 16, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/celh.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB; GRABW)

Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 3, 2022

Deadline: May 16, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/grab.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com