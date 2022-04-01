Customers Helped Food Lion Feeds Provide 1.6 Million Meals to Families in Need in Their Communities

SALISBURY, N.C., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with customers, Food Lion Feeds is providing 1.6 million meals to feed food-insecure neighbors as a result of its annual Orange Bag campaign.



From March 2 – 22, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds orange bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. Each bag sold helped provide five meals* to the stores’ local Feeding America® member food bank. The amount of meals provided to each local food bank was based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold and cash donations received in each food bank’s service area.

“Food Lion is so grateful to our customers who participated in this campaign to support their neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Caring for the towns and cities we serve is at the core of everything we do. The Orange Bag campaign is a direct reflection of how Food Lion customers and Food Lion Feeds rallies to make an impact on our neighbors in need.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 900 million meals to neighbors in need. The company has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. Part of this commitment includes hosting retail campaigns, like the Orange Bag, as well as providing meals through the 20-year-old Food Lion Food Rescue program where near-date fresh produce and pantry staples are donated to a network of local feeding agencies.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of 5 meals) from each bag purchased was donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guaranteed a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals.) from March 2 – 22, 2022. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

