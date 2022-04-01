Update on the organisation of Nexity’s 2022 Investor Day

English French

Paris, France, 1 April 2022

The global geopolitical and macroeconomic context, significantly changed by the ongoing war in Ukraine, must be considered in any medium-term forecasting exercise.

Although Nexity has no direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine, and even though its model, size and leadership position allow it to face the current situation serenely, it seems more reasonable given current context to postpone to a later date the Investor Day, initially scheduled for 28 April 2022.

The event will be rescheduled after the summer, in more appropriate conditions.

