Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

1 April 2022

Issue of Equity

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 1 April 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

11,819,223 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.43p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 April 2022.

Following this allotment, the Company has 189,416,406 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.