Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

1 April 2022

Correction: Issue of Equity

The announcement issued by the Company at 17:18 today with the subject “Issue of Equity” erroneously included a reference to the Company’s former name. The corrected version of the announcement is as follows:

The Board of Molten Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 1 April 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

11,819,223 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.43p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 April 2022.

Following this allotment, the Company has 189,416,406 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.