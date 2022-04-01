English French

Erratum to the Press Release “Quadient FY 2021 financial results” dated March 28th, 2022

April 1st, 2022 – Quadient (Euronext Paris : QDT) An editorial error was made in the press release date March 28th, 2022 (English & French versions) announcing the FY 2021 financial results. On page 13, the correct amount of goodwill in the simplified consolidated balance sheet is €1,120 million instead of €1,020 million. All the other figures are correct and remain unchanged.

An amended version of the press release is available for download on Quadient’s investor relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/

