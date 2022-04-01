Financial calendar, update

Copenhagen, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 3-2022





The Annual Report 2021 will be released on April 5, 2022, which is five days later than first announced and expected. This due to intensive workload in the process. The updated financial calendar for 2022:

05.04.2022: Annual report 2021

26.05.2022: Annual general meeting (unchanged)

30.08.2022: Half-year report, H1/2022 (unchanged)









