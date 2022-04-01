Choice Health at Home Closes Acquisition of the Texas Assets of Abiding Home Health

TYLER, Texas, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Health at Home, LLC ("Choice"), the Texas-based multi-state provider of home health, hospice, private duty, and rehabilitation services, announced today the acquisitions of the Texas assets of Abiding Home Health. These agencies operate along the 1-35 corridor from Dallas to San Antonio, Texas, and will serve to strengthen the home health service division for Choice in the region.

David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Choice Health at Home commented on the transaction, "These agencies and the employees will strengthen our ability to serve one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation. The Texas Hill Country specifically has experienced substantial population surge before and throughout the pandemic. The area has considerable need for both quality home health and healthcare professionals."

The transaction marks Choice's first in 2022 following a very busy 2021. The company executed on nine transactions last year within the home health and hospice space. A core focus for Choice is further development of their Southwestern U.S. footprint and the capability to provide all four service lines to Choice patients.

Trina Lanier, President of Choice and Co-founder of the hospice and home health service lines, emphasized this point and how the Abiding transaction complemented the strategy: "While the increased market share is very attractive a key component for Choice is how Abiding allows us to expand organically throughout the Central Texas corridor. We anticipate the transaction will enable us to develop additional home health service territories moving both north and west within the state of Texas."

Throughout the last two years, Choice has also been very vocal about the value of acquisitions as it pertains to healthcare staff. Paul McMullen joined the rapidly expanding business in March as Chief Operations Officer of the home health and hospice service lines. McMullen commented, "The acquisition of Abiding is an exciting step for Choice. We want to welcome these employees to Choice Health at Home. In combination with our current team, we feel we have a great platform to support and accommodate growth in this important region."

Jackson closed the announcement with comments regarding further expansion "Our partnership with Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings coupled with the recent credit facility provided by Oxford Finance, AB Private Credit, and Maranon Capital have placed Choice in a position to grow. We will continue to look for quality businesses in the home health, private duty, and hospice space. "

About Choice Health at Home

Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, TX and the company currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched their hospice segment in 2018. In 2020, Choice partnered with Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings in a shared vision of expansion for the post-acute company. For more information on Choice, please visit choicehealthathome.com. Trina Lanier, trina.lanier@choicetx.com

