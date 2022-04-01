Allure Limousines Giving Away One Year’s Worth Of Free Limousine Hire

Perth, Australia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allure Limousines, the top Limo Hire Perth company, gives away one year’s worth of free limousine hire to make special events memorable for clients in the area.

Established almost 7 years ago, the family-owned and operated business has raised the bar for limousine hire in Perth and surrounding areas. Over the years it has catered to clients’ needs for close to 1400 weddings, 678 school balls, and 959 special occasions. Allure Limousines has also been the go-to name for around 700 Swan Valley wine tours that clients have experienced in complete luxury.

And today, it is Perth’s Biggest Wedding Car Fleet that has a wide range of sensational choices that the bride and groom can choose based on their tastes, style, and requirements. Mercedes GLS350d SUV Limousine, Asanti Chrysler 300C Stretch Limousine, Jeep Grand Cherokee Limo, 24-Seater H4 Mega Hummer are just some of the ultra-luxury options available with Allure Limousines that can tick the right boxes for clients’ needs.



Those looking for top-of-the-range Wedding Cars In Perth don’t have to search beyond the exceptional fleet that the top limo hire company in the area has in store. Allure Limousines has a streamlined and straightforward online booking process 24 x 7, which has made things easier for clients. They can also reach out to the company via phone call and get helpful advice from the experienced team of professionals, who are always happy to help.

Once clients have booked the limo, they can rest assured that their reservation is 100% guaranteed for the date and time. Besides weddings, clients can hire luxury limos for various events, including school balls, hen nights, kids’ birthdays, parties, etc. Allure Limousines also offer funeral care hire services in Perth for the perfect send-off to their loved ones.

Style and thoughtfulness have been the hallmark of this Limo Hire Perth service, and that’s why it has become the no. 1 choice for corporate clients. When people hire limos from the company, they can expect LCD TV screens to watch their favorite shows, the choice of their favorite music, and party lighting to set the mood for the event while they are on their way. Glassware, eskies, ice wells are included in the package.

Allure Limousines is all about sophistication with its luxurious leather seating while keeping clients’ safety at the forefront. The fold-out middle entry Jet doors enable clients to make the grand entry at any event. And now, with its Limousine Hire Perth Giveaway, the company is spreading joy and luxury with the people of Perth to make their big moments truly special and memorable.

About Allure Limousines

Established six years ago, the company has gone from strength to strength becoming the trusted choice for limousine hire for all special events in Perth and surrounding areas.

