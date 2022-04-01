Cardano Village, the Metaverse proving its worth through art and IT technology

Seoul, Korea, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardano Village team is happy to update the community regarding its next phase, as they minted buildings, land, created 3 types of maps and plan towards activating their tokens.

Cardano Village remains the only metaverse project that has been mentioned by Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, and IOHK on Twitter.





This project, which is currently undervalued on the market, aims to rise up to its potential, given the immense possibilities for it.

At the time of the initial minting, the team was put into the spotlight by the Cardano community for its beautiful artwork and rapidly minted land parcels while releasing MAP in PC, WEB, and Mobile environments simultaneously, proving without a doubt that it has a formidable grasp of the requisite technological prowess.

The Cardanian Korea Team completed all these tasks within just a 3-month timeframe.

Despite the fact that only 1 of the 5 planned series has been released thus far, about 4,400 users already own lands and buildings within this growing metaverse.

The team also recently created LIfe-Log ($LOG), which will be used throughout the metaverse, and released its White Paper.

Furthermore, the team is prepping a proprietary Token Claim Service that will allow Cardano Village holders to occupy their tokens more easily.

The $LOG Token, which was created in collaboration with Cardano's DEX team from scratch, is rapidly being incorporated into the Cardano ecosystem.

Tokens were initially distributed through Vyfi.io, one of the top Dex, and the current TVL is around $2.1M. Declaring the transition of the metaverse to FULL WEB MODE this June.

Cardania Village will be holding a Public sale on Adax.pro Launchpad 7-10th April, starting at 12:00 UTC.

Users who desire to participate in should note that early Priority 24 hour round will be open for ADAX stakers on April 6th at 12:00 UTC.

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CARDANOVILLAGE





