MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of transaction in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

As part of a negotiated severance agreement following his resignation as President and CEO of MT Højgaard Holding A/S, Vice chairman Morten Hansen has disposed of shares purchased and awarded (‘Matching shares’) in 2020-2022 as part of the group’s long-term share-based incentive program. In accordance with the agreement, the majority of the total value of purchased and awarded shares is paid in cash.

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Martin Solberg, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

