Greg Marchand Joins oXYGen Financial to Open 8th Location in Webster, Massachusetts

BOSTON, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta headquartered oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers in the financial services industry for individuals and business owners, is opening a new location in Webster, MA, led by new Vice President and Private CFO® Greg Marchand. oXYGen Financial has three divisions including oXYGen Financial, oXYGen Financial Tax and Business, and oXYGen Financial Insurance, and the new Webster, MA, location will be overseen by Mark Scribner, Managing Director of the Boston office for oXYGen Financial.

This new location is the fifth new office in the last two years for oXYGen Financial. Greg Marchand will be joined by his son, Josh, for the future growth path of the office. Marchand knows there is a big need for people growing their assets and focusing on retirement, "Given all the uncertainty going on right now, we need to help people maintain and grow their assets while focusing on tax mitigation. They need to begin to get confident about spending. All the money in the world is not good enough if you aren't sure it is going to last." Marchand also knows that experience is important in these times of uncertainty. "Having many years' experience behind me has prepared me to anticipate what 'keeps people up at night.' Fear is real, but not all fear is realistic."

With more than 32 years of experience, Greg brought in his son Josh to ensure younger individuals and families see fresh perspectives to the markets as well. "It's important for firms to be able to better match client's needs to the advisors, experience, and expertise. Having a combination of younger and older advisors provides a powerful value proposition for clients."

oXYGen Financial CEO Ted Jenkin and Managing Director Mark Scribner are both excited about the prospects of having Marchand grow western Massachusetts. "oXYGen has tripled its revenue in just three years in Boston, and we are now featured on more than a half dozen television stations due to our forward-thinking insight," said Scribner. "We are excited to provide a boutique experience that is client-focused while offering world-class financial planning and investment capabilities to clients."

oXYGen Financial was founded in 2008 by Ted Jenkin and Kile Lewis who saw a need for an independently owned modern-day family office that represents Generation X and Y individuals and small business owners for financial planning, investments, insurance, and accounting services. The company now works with all generations of clients and manages more than 2.2 billion dollars in 41 states across the United States. They are routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, CNN, Headline News, Newsy, and many other media outlets.

