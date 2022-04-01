CBS SPORTS DONATES $100,000 to UNCF During INAUGURAL HBCU ALL-STAR GAME

Media Advisory

What: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today is announcing CBS Sports is renewing its UNCF scholarship by donating $100,000 for scholarships for rising juniors attending a UNCF-member institution or other four-year accredited historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Eligible students must have demonstrated an interest in media, entertainment and sports as well as exemplify strong leadership abilities.

The inaugural HBCU All-Stars game is showcasing the nation’s top 24 players in the country from 48 HBCUs, including UNCF-member institutions, Benedict College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Livingstone College, Miles College and Morehouse College.

When: The inaugural HBCU All-Star Game airs live Sunday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream on Paramount+. The $100,000 donation will be presented at halftime.

Where: University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena

WHO: UNCF Southern Region Development Vice President Therese Badon and CBS Executive Producer and Production Executive Vice President Harold Bryant

