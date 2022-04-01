THE GEORGIA FAMILY PLANNING SYSTEM AWARDED $8.3 MILLION TO PROVIDE FAMILY PLANNING AND PRIMARY HEALTHCARE SERVICES ACROSS THE STATE

Atlanta, Georgia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 40% of Title X clients in Georgia being uninsured and more than 66% living under the federal poverty line ($26,500 for a family of four in 2021), the Georgia Family Planning Systems' work is highly needed. The Georgia Family Planning System (GFPS) (www.georgiafamilyplanning.org) operates under the administrative leadership of The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (www.fhcga.org). GFPS became the Office of Population Affairs’ (www.opa.hhs.gov) Title X grantee for Georgia in 2014. Since 2014, the network increased the number of women, men and teens who accessed family planning in Georgia by 39%.

On March 31, the Office of Population Affairs announced a total of $256.6 million to expand and restore access to equitable and affordable Title X family planning services nationwide. GFPS was funded $8.3 million as the only Title X grantee in Georgia. "We started this work in 2014 to integrate access to affordable quality primary healthcare and family planning services throughout the state, said Dr. Michael W. Brooks, the Family Health Centers of Georgia's president & CEO. Brooks continued, "This funding allows our statewide partners, operating more than 175 sites across the state, to continue to make sure we improve the health outcomes of women, men, and teens who need access to care, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay."

In 2021, a total of 160, 632 patients accessed family planning and additional healthcare services through the network. Most of GFPS' partners are Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) or other non-profit healthcare organizations:

Albany Area Primary Health Care, Inc.

Athens Neighborhood Health Center

CareConnect Health

Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Inc.

Clay County Community Health

Coastal Community Health Services, Inc.

Community Health Care Systems, Inc.

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Center, Inc.

Diversity Health Center, Inc.

East Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc.

Empowerment Resource Center

Four Corners Primary Care Center

Georgia Highlands Medical Services, Inc.

Georgia Mountains Health Services, Inc.

Good Samaritan Health & Wellness Center, Inc.

Grady Health System

HEALing Community Center

J.C. Lewis Healthcare

McKinney Healthcare System

MedLink Georgia, Inc.

North Georgia Health Care Center, Inc.

Oakhurst Medical Centers, Inc.

Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.

South Central Primary Care Centers

Southside Medical Centers, Inc.

The Family Health Center at Rome

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.

Thrive Healthcare Center, Inc.

Valley Healthcare Center, Inc.

Whitefoord, Inc.