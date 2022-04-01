Elvictor Group Inc. Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

RENO, Nevada, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) announced today that on March 31st, 2022 the Company filed its financial and operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at www.elvictorgroup.com and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2022, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.com.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for Fiscal Year 2021 was $2,387,020, which represented an increase of $1,920,456 or 412% compared to revenue of $466,658 for the same period in 2020.

Gross Profit for Fiscal Year 2021 was $1,367,249 translating to a Gross Profit Margin of 57.3%, which represented an increase of $1,269,516 or 1,299% compared to Gross Profit of $97,733 for the same period in 2020, with a respective Gross Profit Margin of 20.9%.

Net Loss for the Fiscal Year 2021 was $43,164,740 incorporating a non-cash Loss from Conversion of Preferred Stock to Common Stock equal to $43,147,786. Net Loss for the same period in 2020 was $449,057.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for Fiscal Year 2021 was $(14,623) compared to $(353,677) for the same period in 2020.

At December 31, 2021 the Company had no interest bearing liabilities and its total Current Liabilities were equal to $588,103 while its total Current Assets were equal to $1,020,233. The Company had a working capital surplus of $432,130 at December 31, 2021 compared to a deficit of $(128,071) at December 31, 2020.

Konstantinos Galanakis, Chief Executive Officer of Elvictor stated, “We are pleased with the operating results achieved during 2021, marking a significant increase of the Company’s Revenue which we expect to continue in 2022. As new clients are onboarded, and current clients increase their fleet, we believe that we will be able to improve our profitability margins through the realization of economies of scale.

“Elvictor’s access to public markets and zero leverage gives us the opportunity to be able to attract capital to attain significant business opportunities. We live in a highly fluid business environment with several unprecedented challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, increased inflation rates and the Ukraine conflict. We believe that Elvictor will successfully navigate challenges and improve its strategic position.”

Notes:

Gross profit margin is calculated as gross profit (which equals total revenue less directly attributable cost of revenue) divided to total revenue. Working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude Loss from Conversion of Preferred Stock to Common Stock and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA calculation is analyzed below:





in $ 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) (43,164,740 ) (449,057 ) Add: Net financing cost - 94,140 Add: Income taxes 74 1,240 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,257 - EBITDA (43,162,409 ) (353,677 ) Add: Conversion of preferred shares 43,147,786 - Adjusted EBITDA (14,623 ) (353,677 )

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

