Brantley Dunaway, Atlanta Native, opens new Intellectual Property Development and Film Finance Fund in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta native, Brantley “Brant” Dunaway is opening a new intellectual property development and film finance fund in Atlanta, Georgia. Company B Entertainment is a development and acquisition company based in the film hub of Atlanta, Georgia. Dunaway has previously worked in many other entertainment hubs both domestically and internationally, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, and London. Through Company B Entertainment, Dunaway will focus on the acquisition of film rights primarily for published literary material.



Since the early 2000s, Georgia has become known as the Hollywood of the South. From 2020 to 2021, productions such as Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and Netflix’s “Ozark” filmed in the state. It is estimated that the film and television industry invested a record $4 billion in direct spending into Georgia’s economy in 2020 despite a pandemic. Brantley Dunaway and Company B Entertainment look to tap into that potential and further invest in the Georgia economy.

As head of the property development and film finance fund, Dunaway will be involved in all aspects related to content production, including scripting, location scouting, logistics, and casting. Productions will include video for theatre, streaming, television, and film distribution. In addition to the acquisition of rights, Company B Entertainment will work in the content creation process, working with writing teams, independent writers, and agents. Depending on the production, Dunaway and his team work to select locations, actors, performance style, soundtrack, and most elements of the film production. The team handles planning and logistics, including arranging schedules with crew, companies, and local authorities, all of which coincides with planning the timing of the shoot and the handling and dispatching of equipment.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Brantley Dunaway brings a wealth of knowledge to this new endeavor. When asked about opening the new intellectual property and film finance fund in Atlanta, Georgia, he commented: “I’m very excited to be launching this new fund here in Atlanta. I’m an Atlanta native and I think Georgia has done an amazing job of attracting talent and providing opportunities for growth and development in the entertainment industry here. People have referred to Georgia as the Hollywood of the South. When you consider the number of investments that have been made here as well as the diversity of content, I think that is a fitting statement. It seems like the state and entertainment industry are in the early stages of an ongoing partnership. I look forward to working on many projects for many years to come.”

About Brantley “Brant” Dunaway

Producer, director, and actor Brantley Dunaway is an active professional in the entertainment world and has worked in the theatre, music, and film industries for over 25 years. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he has worked in Los Angeles, Vancouver, London, and many other international entertainment industry locations. Dunaway was named one of the Top 22 People to Watch by 5280 Magazine. He has been profiled in NFocus magazine as well as Today’s Man magazine. Brantley is also an outdoor sports enthusiast and a pilot.

Included in Brantley Dunaway’s London and Broadway productions are Gone With the Wind as directed by Trevor Nunn, Bombay Dreams (Andrew Lloyd Webber), Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks starring Uta Hagen and David Hyde Pierce, featuring Polly Bergen and Mark Hamill. As a producer, Dunaway worked on the film adaptation of Love in the Time of Cholera by Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, written by the Oscar Award winning Ronald Harwood and starring Javier Bardem.

Among his honors is the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s best new script award as received by Dunaway’s acquisition company. Recently, Brantley Dunaway was named producer and executive producer of the expedition documentary series Faire Wind and Song, which explores cultural evolutionism through music and cuisine.

A significant amount of Brantley Dunaway’s professional experience has been in the area of intellectual property acquisition. Included in his work are such titles as Tom Wolfe’s I Am Charlotte Simmons. The music industry has provided Dunaway with the opportunity to work with artists like Dave Grisman, Dave Mathews, Third Eye Blind, Joan Baez, Ben Harper, and many more. Some of Brantley’s additional credits include ABC’s Criminal Minds, General Hospital, America’s Most Wanted, Army Suicide, and many others.