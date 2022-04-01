Kennected Gets New Highly Positive Review for Enterprise Lead Generation Service

Indianapolis, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Kennected is proud to announce that their popularity has significantly increased in enterprise-level companies who require solutions for generating conversations and sales opportunities at scale. One indicator of this is Dave VanHoose's Kennected testimonial. Dave is one of the founders and owners of a franchise called Yonutz and he found the Kennected software to be a game changer in connecting with people. This proved to be useful in finding highly qualified people for their team and in increasing their sales, saving them a lot of time and energy.

The Kennected lead generation tool utilizes LinkedIn to automate lead generation for customers. It does this by using updates or shorter posts that are typically preferred by a lot of people and then the software optimizes the number of engagements. This has been shown to be much more effective when using LinkedIn, compared to the other social media networks. The reason for this is that the algorithm for LinkedIn has a much slower decay, which means that posts on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, will not last as long as the posts on LinkedIn because they have much more posts that are waiting in line.

Kennected provides a customize onoboarding process that is unique in this industry. Their one-on-one consulting process will help customers in generating conversations and sales fast. With Kennected as a premium LinkedIn automation suite, they are focused on educating and empowering their customers on how to utilize the platform. This will require four simple steps. The first step is to specify a targeted list of ideal prospects on LinkedIn. The second step is to schedule a series of proven cold outreach messages will actually get responses. The third step is for the Kennected software to automatically send out thousands of the messages to the prospects each month. The fourth step is to continue the conversation when the leads respond, which results in the building of relationships and the closing of deals.

It is important to note that the Kennected industry lead in lead generation software is automated. This means is that this tool will continue working, even when the business owner or entrepreneur is asleep or doing something else. The result is that this lead generation software will allow the business owner and marketers to save a lot of time, money and effort.

Devin Johnson, CEO at Kennected, says, “When it comes to lead generation, enterprise leads are considered the gold standard. Every marketer wants enterprise customers because they are some of the best clients you can add to your roster of customers. Enterprise customers bring in more revenue and add social proof to your business, making it look good in front of existing clients and potential leads alike. But there’s a catch: these leads are not easy to get ahold of. Just like some of the best things in life, they don’t come easily. ABM or account-based marketing is the name of the game when it comes to enterprise-level lead generation. ABM is a focused approach to B2B marketing wherein the sales and marketing teams work together to specifically target best-fit accounts with the goal of converting them. Combining the expertise of sales and marketing teams will allow companies to locate and engage with these high-value customers effectively.”

Founded in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company with the goal of simplifying the lives of entrepreneurs and business owners by providing lead generation, education, and automation. The company has developed the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that teaches LinkedIn mastery, business owners copywriting, relationships, personal branding, and how to use their revolutionary marketing software. They specialize in automating the prospecting and outreach procedure through LinkedIn Automation. And they help companies of all sizes, generate leads that are converted into profitable customers.

